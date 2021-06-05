Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,032 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.95% of Onto Innovation worth $513,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Onto Innovation by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,271 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,689 shares of company stock worth $5,336,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

