Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

