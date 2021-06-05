OracleChain Achieves Market Cap of $426,639.32 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $426,639.32 and $35,758.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OracleChain has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OracleChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00066556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00292552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00244337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.54 or 0.01124835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,112.82 or 0.99917794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.