ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.20 on Friday. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.61 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. Equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

