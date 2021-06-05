Orchid One Day Volume Reaches $20.21 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $224.15 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00076960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.12 or 0.01018934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.37 or 0.10089595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054027 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 598,289,690 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.