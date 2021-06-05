OWNDATA Market Cap Hits $888,059.41 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $888,059.41 and $7.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00122481 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002425 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.56 or 0.00793457 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

