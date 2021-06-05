Oxen Trading Up 33.6% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. Oxen has a market cap of $60.15 million and $327,666.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,142.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.10 or 0.07288091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $654.80 or 0.01811713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00480681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00175550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.69 or 0.00754478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00477454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00427200 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,361,399 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.