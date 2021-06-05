Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.86 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG opened at $146.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

