PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACW opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.61. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

