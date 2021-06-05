Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,887,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.47.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $3,661,661.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,407,323 shares of company stock worth $140,961,088. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.