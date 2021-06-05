Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report sales of $486.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.00 million and the lowest is $477.00 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $460.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.