Paparazzi One Day Volume Reaches $129.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $12,012.21 and approximately $129.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.01005847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.29 or 0.09849992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars.

