Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 3.50% of Par Pacific worth $26,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $519,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth $289,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PARR opened at $14.88 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PARR. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.