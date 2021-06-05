Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Tops $6.89 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $292,478.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00071256 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000802 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,373,575 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

