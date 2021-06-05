Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Paramount Group worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484,165 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,161,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,521,000 after purchasing an additional 851,241 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

