Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.25 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $15.71 or 0.00043472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $20.25 million and $7.34 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00066595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.72 or 0.00292462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00244524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.01124326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,088.93 or 0.99831270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

