ParkinGo (GOT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $467.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $467.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,119.08 or 0.99914663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00041669 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00081898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001025 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009181 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

