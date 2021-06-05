PARSIQ Market Capitalization Hits $99.98 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $99.98 million and approximately $983,122.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002386 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00123159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00912643 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,623,276 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

