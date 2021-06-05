PAX Gold Trading Down 1.4% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $114.57 million and $20.62 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for $1,904.41 or 0.05274952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00075903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.09 or 0.01011254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.95 or 0.09902120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054009 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.