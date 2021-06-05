Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 79,472 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $322.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.94. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

