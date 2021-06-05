Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.24 and a beta of 2.57. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.