Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVAC. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of PVAC opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $367.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.57.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Lasry Marc purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at $2,538,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.