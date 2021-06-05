PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.57.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $653,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $6,347,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,401,896 shares of company stock worth $87,159,657 and sold 717,782 shares worth $43,728,089. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI opened at $60.90 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

