Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.50.

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEN stock opened at $269.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,685.21, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.48 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

