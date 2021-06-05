Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.64

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and traded as high as $44.14. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 12,980 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $315.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Sandra Bodnyk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

