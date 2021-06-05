pEOS 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $213.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $213.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00244930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.01124614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,233.76 or 1.00053217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.