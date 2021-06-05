PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Capitalization Achieves $161,296.52

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $161,296.52 and approximately $360.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022663 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00179887 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 167.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,221,087 coins and its circulating supply is 44,980,918 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.