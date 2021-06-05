PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,465,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $147.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.02. The company has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.