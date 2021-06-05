PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of PEP opened at $147.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.85. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

