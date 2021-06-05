Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.10. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 12,867 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of $85.14 million, a PE ratio of 139.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

