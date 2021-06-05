Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €182.33 ($214.51).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

EPA:RI opened at €179.65 ($211.35) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €172.49.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

