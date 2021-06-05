Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.94. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 233,056 shares changing hands.

PEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The company has a market cap of C$957.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.47.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$51,618.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$184,795.23. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,610 shares in the company, valued at C$759,239.95. Insiders have sold a total of 28,334 shares of company stock worth $177,518 in the last 90 days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

