Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.6% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. 19,375,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,771,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.50. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

