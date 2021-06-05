Phala.Network Hits Market Cap of $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.25 or 0.01004835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.37 or 0.09854428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.