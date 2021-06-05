Phore Hits Market Cap of $5.02 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. Phore has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $2,826.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.54 or 0.00655888 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,166,820 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

