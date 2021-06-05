Photon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Photon has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. Photon has a market capitalization of $140,980.58 and $5.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,493.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.63 or 0.07425018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $661.56 or 0.01812835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00484882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00175704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.00776019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00470777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00419675 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,916,693,981 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

