PIBBLE (PIB) Market Cap Tops $37.85 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $37.85 million and approximately $5,707.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00025689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.01017078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.97 or 0.10106504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00053612 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

