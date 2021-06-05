Pictet North America Advisors SA Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,206.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,275.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,437.13 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

