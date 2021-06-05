Pillar (PLR) Price Tops $0.0429 on Top Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Pillar has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $4,781.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00077396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.01020844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.48 or 0.10084589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00052920 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

PLR is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.