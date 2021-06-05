Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,658 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.