Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.31

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and traded as low as $21.11. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 172,095 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.0311 per share. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

