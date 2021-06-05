Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

PING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,749,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,699,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ping Identity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ping Identity by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 113,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 84,527 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PING opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 0.94.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

