Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Position Boosted by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Ping Identity worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PING shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 5,749,985 shares of company stock worth $135,699,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.