Pinkcoin Price Up 12% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $11,318.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.15 or 0.00516225 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004359 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022286 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.16 or 0.01436990 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,299,316 coins and its circulating supply is 428,038,880 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.