PiplCoin Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $186,998.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.06 or 0.01010079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.12 or 0.09955529 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00053747 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

