Pirl (PIRL) Price Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Pirl has a market cap of $152,828.56 and approximately $437.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirl has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,142.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.10 or 0.07288091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.80 or 0.01811713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00480681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00175550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.69 or 0.00754478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00477454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00427200 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

