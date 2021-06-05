Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672,663 shares of company stock worth $45,924,120. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.18 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.