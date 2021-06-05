Playgroundz (IOG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,441.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $1,441.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00067425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00298817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00245427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.33 or 0.01156822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,752.73 or 0.99822977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars.

