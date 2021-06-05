Playkey (PKT) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $348,595.10 and approximately $88,451.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00075691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.41 or 0.00999318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.85 or 0.09873401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

