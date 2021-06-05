PlotX (PLOT) Hits Market Cap of $7.93 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlotX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.08 or 0.01006987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.02 or 0.09918295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053789 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.